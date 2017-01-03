PDF

Int J Med Sci 2017; 14(6):530-535. doi:10.7150/ijms.19024 Research Paper KLF6 inhibited oral cancer migration and invasion via downregulation of mesenchymal markers and inhibition of MMP-9 activities Li-Sung Hsu1, 2*, Ren-Hung Huang3*, Hung-Wen Lai4, 5, Hui-Ting Hsu3, 6, 7, 8, Wen-Wei Sung6, 7, 8, 9, Ming-Ju Hsieh10, 11, Chong-Yu Wu1, Yueh-Min Lin3, 8, Mu-Kuan Chen7, 12, Yu-Sheng Lo10, Chih-Jung Chen3, 7, 8 1. Institute of Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Immunology, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan;

2. Clinical Laboratory, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital Taichung, Taiwan;

3. Department of Surgical Pathology, Changhua Christian Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan;

4. Department of Surgery, Changhua Christian Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan;

5. School of Medicine, National Yang Ming University, Taipei, Taiwan;

6. Institute of Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan;

7. School of Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichuang, Taiwan;

8. Department of Medical Technology, Jen-Teh Junior College of Medicine, Nursing and Management, Miaoli, Taiwan;

9. Department of Medical Education, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan;

10. Cancer Research Center, Changhua Christian Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan;

11. Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan;

12. Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Changhua Christian Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan.

* These authors contributed equally.

Hsu LS, Huang RH, Lai HW, Hsu HT, Sung WW, Hsieh MJ, Wu CY, Lin YM, Chen MK, Lo YS, Chen CJ. KLF6 inhibited oral cancer migration and invasion via downregulation of mesenchymal markers and inhibition of MMP-9 activities. Int J Med Sci 2017; 14(6):530-535. doi:10.7150/ijms.19024. Available from http://www.medsci.org/v14p0530.htm Abstract Krüppel-like factors can bind to specific DNA motifs and regulate various cellular functions, such as metabolism, cell proliferation, and differentiation. Krüppel-like factor 6 (KLF6), a member of this family, is downregulated in human cancers. Oral cancer is a highly prevalent type in Taiwan. Although KLF6 overexpression in human cancer cells inhibits cell proliferation, induces apoptosis, and attenuates cell migration, the effects of KLF6 on oral cancer remains poorly elucidated. This study investigated the role of KLF6 in oral cancer tumorigenesis. Immunohistochemical staining revealed that nuclear KLF6 level was significantly and inversely associated with tumor size and stages. KLF6 overexpression attenuated the migration and invasion of oral cancer SAS cells. Zymography assay demonstrated that KLF6 inhibited the activities of matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP-9) and weakened the expression of mesenchymal markers, such as snail, slug, and vimentin. Our study is the first to provide demonstrate that KLF6 functions as a tumor suppressor gene and prevents the metastasis of oral cancer cells. Keywords: kruppel-like factor 6 (KLF6), oral cancer, migration, matrix metalloproteinase 9. Introduction Krüppel-like factors (KLFs) are highly conserved zinc-finger proteins that regulate cellular transcription machinery [1, 2]. KLFs regulate a wide range of cellular functions, including cell proliferation, apoptosis, differentiation, and neoplastic transformation, by binding to GC-rich promoter regions [1, 2]. KLF6 functions as a tumor suppressor gene and increases p21 expression via p53-independent pathway [3]. The loss of KLF6 expression has been observed in several human cancers [4-7]. Epigenetic KLF6 alternation in hepatocellular carcinomas has also been detected [8]. KLF6 is downregulated in 85% of primary non-small cell lung cancers; however, forced KLF6 expression in lung cancer cell lines can trigger cells to undergo apoptosis and reduce colony formation ability [6]. The loss of KLF6 expression is also correlated with cancer progression, tumor recurrence, and short survival time in head and neck carcinomas [7]. Exposure to diethyl nitrosamine can induce more hepatic tumors in KLF6-/+ mouse than in wild-type animals [9]. KLF6 downregulation enhances MDM2 gene expression that deregulates the p53 pathway [9]. In prostate cancer, wild-type KLF6 is downregulated through promoter hypermethylation in cancerous parts compared with normal parts [5]. KLF6 overexpression also triggers apoptosis and inhibits osteosarcoma cell migration, whereas KLF6 knockdown reverses these phenomena [10]. Oral squamous cell carcinoma is a common fatal malignancy in Taiwan and the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide; this malignancy is characterized by specific etiologies, including tobacco product use, alcohol consumption, and human papillomavirus infection [11]. Decreased nuclear KLF4 expression is correlated with poor prognosis and high proliferative activity in oral cancer patients [12]. Although the role of KLF6 in head and neck cancer has been investigated [7], its function in oral cancer patients has yet to be elucidated. In this study, KLF6 was observed to function as an anti-metastasis protein in oral cancer by inhibiting migration and invasion through the downregulation of matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9). KLF6 also reversed epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT). Materials and Methods Materials All chemicals were purchased from Sigma Aldrich ((St. Louis, MO, USA). Anti-KLF6 and β-actin was obtained from Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Santa Cruz, CA, USA). Anti-E-cadherin, snail, twist, and slug were obtained from GeneTeX (Taipei, Taiwan). RPMI, fetal bovine serum (FBS), penicillin, and streptomycin were purchased from Invitrogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waltham, MA, USA). Immunohistochemical stain of KLF6 in oral cancer samples A total of 297 oral cancer samples were collected from patients who underwent surgical resection at the Department of Surgery, Changhua Christian Hospital. Tissue microarrays were constructed from paraffin blocks. The stages and grades were classified according to the TNM and World Health Organization classification systems. Immunohistochemical stain was performed using anti-KLF6 antibody. The intensity of nuclear staining of KLF6 protein was scored semi-quantitatively using scores according to the previously described. The staining intensity of the staining was scored ranging from 0 to 4. The intensity was classified as either weak (< 2) or strong (≧2). The histopathological and clinical data were obtained from the cancer registry of Changhua Christian Hospital. Disease-free survival was measured as the time interval between the surgical operation and either the date of death or the end of follow up. This research was approved by the internal review board of Changhua Christian Hospital. Cell culture Human oral cancer SAS cells were cultured in DMEM/F12 supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum, 100 µg/ml of streptomycin and 100 U/ml of penicillin. The cells were kept at 37°C in a humidified incubator with 5% CO2. Western blot analysis Total Protein (50 μg) derived from SAS cells transfected with pEGFP alone or pEGFP-KLF6 was separated using 4-20% gradient polyacrylamide gel and then transferred into PVDF membranes. The membrane was blocked with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) containing 5% nonfat milk for 1 h at room temperature and then the membrane was incubated with the indicated primary antibodies at 4 °C overnight. After washing with PBS containing 0.1% Tween-20 (PBST), membrane was reacted with HRP-conjugated secondary antibody and the reactive signal was detected using an enhanced chemiluminescence kit (Amersham Pharmacia Biotech, UK). The β-actin expression was used as the internal control. Zymography assay SAS cells were tranfected with pEGFP or pEGFP-KLF6 and cultured in serum free medium. Twenty-four post-transfection, the conditional medium were collected and subjected into zymography assay. Samples were mixed with loading buffer and were separated by 8% SDS-polyacrylamide gel containing 0.1% gelatin. The gel was then washed twice in Zymography washing buffer (2.5% Triton X-100 in double distilled (H2O) at room temperature and then incubated at 37 °C for 12-16 h in Zymography reaction buffer (40 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), 10 mM CaCl2, and 0.02% NaN3). The gel was stained with Coomassie blue R-250 (0.125% Coomassie blue R-250, 0.1%amino black, 50% methanol, and 10% acetic acid) for 1 h and destained with methanol/acetic acid/water (20/10/70, v/v/v). Migration and invasion assay Plasmids such as pLenti-C-mGFP and pLenti-C-mGFP-KLF6 were purchased from Origene. Virus particles were packaged according to the manufacturer's recommendation and infected into SAS cells. Twenty-four hour post-infection, cells were seeded at a density of 5 × 105/mL in the upper chamber of the 48-well Boyden chamber. The lower chamber contained 20% FBS. The chamber was incubated at 37 °C for 24 h. The cells that migrated to the lower surface of the membrane were fixed in methanol for 10 min and stained with 10% Giemsa for 1 h. The migrated cells were pictured at random five fields and counted. Figure 1 The expression pattern of KLF6 in oral cancer and its relationship with overall survival. (A) The immunohistochemical staining for the expression of KLF6 in oral cancer patients. Upper panel: the expression level < 2. Lower panel: the expression level ≧2. (B)A Kaplan-Meier survival curve for the oral cancer patients with nuclear expression of KLF6 protein. MMPs can degrade extracellular matrixes and trigger cancer cell migration and invasion [22]. Increased MMP expression is also correlated with cancer metastasis [22]. Das et al. performed promoter assay, gel shift, and chromosome immunoprecipitation and found that KLF6 and SP2 bind to the promoter region of MMP-9 and suppress MMP-9 expression in endothelial cells [23]. Furthermore, forced KLF6 expression reduces MMP-9 expression and inhibits osteosarcoma cell invasion [10]. Oncogenic KLF6-SV1 generated from alternative splicing is knocked down and thus decreases MMP-9 expression and as a consequence, the invasion of gastric cancer cells is reduced [24]. Consistent with these observations, zymography assay and real-time PCR analysis respectively revealed that KLF6 overexpression inhibited the activities of MMP-9. Therefore, KLF6 attenuated MMP-9 activities in oral cancer cells. EMT is a multi-process event that regulates various cellular functions, such as embryogenesis, cell morphology, and cell migration [25]. During EMT, cells remarkably lose epithelial markers, including E-cadherin, and gain mesenchymal markers, such as snail, slug, and vimentin, which subsequently trigger cancer cell migration and invasion [25]. Several KLFs are involved in EMT in cancers. KLF4 overexpression suppresses the snail expression, an EMT protein, in mouse model of breast cancer cells [26]. KLF17 enhances Twist expression and consequently triggers EMT in endometrial cancer [27]. KLF8 promotes the migration and invasion of gastric cancer cells by triggering EMT under hypoxic conditions [28]. In our study, KLF6 inhibited the expression of mesenchymal markers, such as snail, slug, and vimentin. Conversely, Holian et al. demonstrated that KLF6 overexpression stimulates transforming growth factor-induced EMT in human proximal tubule cells, whereas KLF6 knockdown reverses this phenomenon [29]. This difference may be attributed to various cell lines. Therefore, KLF6 could reverse the EMT in oral cancer cells. In summary, this study revealed the molecular mechanisms of KLF6 in oral cancer cells. Ectopic KLF6 expression decreased the migration and invasion of oral cancer cells. KLF6 also suppressed the expression and activities of MMP-9 and reversed EMT by attenuating the expression of mesenchymal markers. Therefore, our study provided the first evidence that KLF6 functions as a tumor suppressor gene in oral cancer. Acknowledgements This work is supported by NSC 102-2320-B-371-001 from Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan. Competing Interests The authors have declared that no competing interest exists. References 1. Black AR, Black JD, Azizkhan-Clifford J. Identification of KLF17 as a novel epithelial to mesenchymal transition inducer via direct activation of TWIST1 in endometrioid endometrial cancer. Carcinogenesis. 2014;35:760-8 28. Liu N, Wang Y, Zhou Y, Pang H, Zhou J, Qian P, Liu L. et al. Kruppel-like factor 8 involved in hypoxia promotes the invasion and metastasis of gastric cancer via epithelial to mesenchymal transition. Oncol Rep. 2014;32:2397-404 29. Holian J, Qi W, Kelly DJ, Zhang Y, Mreich E, Pollock CA, Chen XM. Role of Kruppel-like factor 6 in transforming growth factor-beta1-induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition of proximal tubule cells. Am J Physiol Renal Physiol. 2008;295:F1388-96

Accepted 2017-3-15

Published 2017-4-9